Spectator of hammer throw event die after being hit by metal ball

A spectator of a throw event here died when a thrown by a participant hit him in the neck on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred during a sport event at GMN college.

Love Gupta, a college student, was hit on his neck by the and he fell down. He was rushed to to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The meet was postponed after the incident.

The deceased was a resident of Jandli village adjoining City and his father is employed in Cantonment Board office.

The police said investigations into the case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)