Spectator of hammer throw event die after being hit by metal ball

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala 

A spectator of a hammer throw event here died when a metal ball thrown by a participant hit him in the neck on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred during a sport event at GMN college.

Love Gupta, a college student, was hit on his neck by the metal ball and he fell down. He was rushed to to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The sports meet was postponed after the incident.

The deceased was a resident of Jandli village adjoining Ambala City and his father is employed in Ambala Cantonment Board office.

The police said investigations into the case was underway.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:45 IST

