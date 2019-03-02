JUST IN
Haryana Health Minister injured while leading in BJP's bike rally

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala (Haryana) 

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij suffered injuries after he fell off his motorcycle while leading a BJP rally in Ambala on Saturday as part of his party's nationwide campaign, police said.

He suffered injuries in his eye and knees after his scooter slipped and he fell near Panjokhra village, they said.

His motorcycle slipped as the road was wet following light rain, they added.

The minister was rushed to a civil hospital. He was discharged after first-aid.

The BJP organised motorbike rallies at 3,800 places in the country to reach out to voters ahead of the parliamentary election.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:40 IST

