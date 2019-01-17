Need more currency as GDP size is increasing: Source

With the country's GDP size increasing in quantitative terms, there could be need for more currency in the economy, a source said here Thursday.

Following demonetisation in November 2016, when the government junked high value currency notes of denominations 500 and 1,000, there was a shrinkage of currency in the system. Now, with the growth in (GDP), there may be a need for more currency, the source said.

Post-demonetisation, the government re-introduced Rs 500 banknote but the Rs 1,000 currency note was discontinued. However, banknotes of denomination 2,000 was introduced during the period.

The source said there has been a decline in counterfeit notes and whatever little is in circulation is "very crude counterfeiting".

