Need to mutually solve climate change, strive for holistic growth: Kovind

on Monday said the country has great challenges such as to address and must strive for developing entrepreneurial culture.

The President made the remarks at the Lakshmipat Singhania- Leadership Awards ceremony here.

"From economy to science and technology, from to education, from women empowerment to social justice, we have made enormous progress. The world has taken note of our democratic institutions, economic strength, scientific prowess, culture and diversity. We, however, still face great challenges which need to be addressed."

"We need to collectively find solutions to the problems such as climate change, strive for inclusive growth, develop an entrepreneurial culture, safeguard our natural resources and ensure justice for the weakest sections of society. These are no ordinary challenges but we have shown the resolve to set our standards high. With the right leadership in various sectors, we can meet any challenge," he said.

He said "we need to nurture our youth to become leaders in whatever vocation they may choose and in their social lives. How do we create the better leaders that will steer the nation tomorrow? Education is the only answer he can think of. This is where institutions like IIM play their crucial role.