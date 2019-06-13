JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Parties discuss ways to ensure peace at meet called by Bengal governor
Business Standard

Ness Digital Engineering completes acquisition of Sovereign CRM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT firm Ness Digital Engineering Thursday said it has completed acquisition of consultancy company Sovereign CRM.

Sovereign CRM will further expand the capabilities of Ness' Cloud & Platform Engineering Practice to capitalize on rapidly increasing demand for salesforce expertise globally, Ness Digital Engineering CEO Paul Lombardo said.

"Ness Digital Engineering has completed an acquisition of Sovereign CRM, a rapidly-growing salesforce consultancy," the IT firm said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Many companies rely on salesforce as their platform for launching highly complex, digital applications to drive their businesses, and Sovereign CRM has already distinguished itself as an innovator in this area, the CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU