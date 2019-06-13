Ness Digital Engineering completes acquisition of Sovereign CRM

-
ALSO READ
Salesforce acquires analytics platform Tableau for $15.7 billion
NIIT Technologies to Acquire WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft and Big Data Specialist
Salesforce State of Service report states customer service trends are changing in 2019
Salesforce to acquire Tableau for USD 15.7 billion
Writer Information Successfully Opens its End-to-end Contact Centre at Mahape, Navi Mumbai
-
IT firm Ness Digital Engineering Thursday said it has completed acquisition of consultancy company Sovereign CRM.
Sovereign CRM will further expand the capabilities of Ness' Cloud & Platform Engineering Practice to capitalize on rapidly increasing demand for salesforce expertise globally, Ness Digital Engineering CEO Paul Lombardo said.
"Ness Digital Engineering has completed an acquisition of Sovereign CRM, a rapidly-growing salesforce consultancy," the IT firm said in a statement.
The company did not disclose the deal value.
Many companies rely on salesforce as their platform for launching highly complex, digital applications to drive their businesses, and Sovereign CRM has already distinguished itself as an innovator in this area, the CEO said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU