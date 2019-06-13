Anand Sharma requests Rajnath Singh not to shift ARTRAC from Shimla

of Opposition in has written to opposing the proposed shifting of the Headquarters of (ARTRAC HQ) from to

In a two-page letter to the Singh, Wednesday said that the is being shifted from to without any justification.

He requested the to cancel the proposal.

"In view of the popular demand and opinion of senior Army officers, including retired service chiefs and strategic experts, I seek your urgent intervention to retain the in Shimla," he said in the letter.

has been a strategic location for the for almost 150 years and was the headquarters of the Indian armed forces even during the British period, he added.

After India's Independence, the headquarters was located in Shimla during Indo-Pak wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971 as well as the Sino- war of 1962, he said, adding the Army's was shifted to Chandi Mandir only in 1985.

There would be huge financial implications of relocating the institution from Shimla to Meerut, he said, adding it would have negative impact on the exchequer in term of expenditure of hundreds of crores of rupees which would serve no purpose.

"The shifting of such a big Army institution out of would also adversely affect the economy of Shimla and the state and loss of employment opportunities for the local people," he added.

Shimla has been the summer capital of the country and the state will lose its pride if the is shifted out of the state.

Sharma requested Singh to cancel the proposal to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

The ARTRAC has been based in Shimla since March 1993 after it was moved here from Mhow in It is housed in heritage buildings dating back to the British era. The buildings once housed the headquarters of the during summer months.

Earlier in February this year, the Legislature Party had raised in the state assembly the issue of proposed shifting of the ARTRAC HQ.

In reply to Agnihotri's question, had assured the House that he would raise the matter with the

At that time, Thakur had told the House that the had not received any official information till then about shifting of the headquarters from Shimla.

He had, however, added that a delegation of several ex-servicemen had met him the previous day and expressed their concern over the proposal.

Thakur said his government would raise the issue with the Centre and make every possible effort to ensure that the proposal does not materialise.

"The ARTRAC has its own historical and strategic significance and I will leave no stone unturned for withdrawal of the proposal of shifting the ARTRAC HQ from Shimla," he had said.

"Our defence forces make their own internal strategies as per their requirement but individually I am against its shifting," the had added.

