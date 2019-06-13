Advisors to J-K Guv condemn attack on CRPF jawans in Anantnag

to Governor Thursday strongly condemned the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel in district of south in which five jawans were killed and a was injured.

In a joint condolence message, the -- K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, Khursheed Ganaie and K K Sharma -- have expressed deep anguish over the killing of CRPF soldiers in the terrorist attack, an said.

He said the conveyed their sympathy to the families of the martyred jawans and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

They also wished for early recovery of a injured in the attack on wednesday.

"The state will always remember officers and jawans who have fallen in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the future of our citizens," the message read.

While hailing the role of security forces in fighting against terrorism and maintaining peace in the state, the advisors said that such "frustrated actions of the forces responsible for insurgency in will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people".

The advisors urged the people of the state to stand against these forces and condemn such terror attacks in a strong voice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)