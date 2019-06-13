Body of CRPF SI killed in terror attack arrives in Assam

The body of Nirod Sarma, who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at his home in district of on Thursday.

The mortal remains of the brave reached the Guwahati airport late evening and was received by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Minister's and senior officials of the

Patowary, Goswami and officials carried the casket of Sarma and kept it at the airport for people to pay tributes.

Then it was transported to his village in district, where his last rites will be performed with full military honour.

Meanwhile, announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Sarma.

Along with Sarma, Sonowal also offered his condolences to the other four CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

Two terrorists, believed to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed group, struck in a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir Wednesday killing five CRPF personnel and injuring three others.

