Nestle introduces Asian flavour inspired noodles under Maggi brand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FMCG major Nestle has introduced MAGGI Fusian, a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

MAGGI Fusian will be launched in three flavours -- Bangkok Sweet Chili, Hong Kong Spicy Garlic and Singaporean Tangy Pepper, a statement said.

"This unique range has been specially crafted for our loving consumers. With this range consumers will be able to experience, the thrill of tasting flavours from all over Asia with the simplicity, trust and convenience that MAGGI brings in our lives," Nestle India Director, Foods & Confectionary, Nikhil Chand said.

Nestle India's instant noodles brand Maggi has attained over 60 per cent market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 21:25 IST

