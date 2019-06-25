Nestle introduces Asian flavour inspired noodles under Maggi brand

FMCG has introduced Fusian, a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Fusian will be launched in three flavours -- Bangkok Sweet Chili, Hong Kong Spicy Garlic and Singaporean Tangy Pepper, a statement said.

"This unique range has been specially crafted for our loving consumers. With this range consumers will be able to experience, the thrill of tasting flavours from all over with the simplicity, trust and convenience that brings in our lives," India Director, & Confectionary, said.

India's instant brand Maggi has attained over 60 per cent market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)