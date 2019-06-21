Neuland Labs gets 5 observations from USFDA for Unit 1 of Bonthapally plant

Drug firm Friday said it has received five observations from the US health regulator after inspection of Unit 1 of its facility at in

The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected our Unit 1 at from June 17 to 21, 2019 said in a filing to BSE.

"The inspection has been completed with five observations given under form 483," it added.

The company has already initiated corrective and preventive actions for the observations and is confident of satisfying the FDA within the stipulated time, said.

"This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed during the inspection," it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the nature of the observations made by the US regulator.

Shares of Neuland Laboratories Friday ended at Rs 521.25 per scrip on the BSE, down 3.09 per cent from its previous close.

