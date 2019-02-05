New device harvests heart's energy to power life-saving implants

Scientists have develop a dime-sized device to capture and convert the of the heart into to power a wide-range of such as pacemakers.

The heart's motion is so powerful that it can recharge devices that save our lives, said researchers from the in the US.

Millions of people rely on pacemakers, defibrillators and other powered by batteries that need to be replaced every five to 10 years, they said.

Those replacements require surgery which can be costly and create the possibility of complications and infections, according to the study published in the journal

"We are trying to solve the ultimate problem for any implantable biomedical device," said from the University of in the US.

"Of equal importance is that the device not interfere with the body's function," said Lin Dong, a at Dartmouth.

"We knew it had to be biocompatible, lightweight, flexible, and low profile, so it not only fits into the current pacemaker structure but is also scalable for future multi-functionality," Dong said.

The team proposes modifying pacemakers to harness the of the lead wire that is attached to the heart, converting it into to continually charge the batteries.

The added material is a type of thin polymer piezoelectric film called "PVDF" and, when designed with porous structures -- either an array of small buckle beams or a flexible cantilever -- it can convert even small mechanical motion to

The same modules could potentially be used as sensors to enable data collection for real-time monitoring of patients, researchers said.

"We have completed the first round of animal studies with great results which will be published soon," said Zhang.

"There is already a lot of expressed interest from the major companies," said Andrew Closson, one of the study's authors.

