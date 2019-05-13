New India Assurance posts Q4 loss at Rs 271 cr

Co Ltd Monday reported a loss of Rs 270.52 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal ended March 31.

There was a net profit of Rs 335.96 crore in the similar January-March period of 2017-18.

Total income in the March quarter rose to Rs 6,570.11 crore from Rs 6,060.47 crore in same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, the insurer registered a net profit of Rs 604.77 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 2,189.22 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income in the year went up to Rs 25,406.19 crore from Rs 23,365.03 crore.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for 2018-19, subject to shareholders' approval, the filing said.

Stock of NIACL closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 172.80 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)