New Mall Supply to Touch 10 mn. sq. ft. in Top 7 Indian Cities in 2019 - ANAROCK Report

/ -- Three-fold jump of mall supply this year - from 3.2 mn. sq. ft. in 2018 to nearly 10 mn. sq. ft. - following supply rollover from the previous year



plan survival tactics post new policy; eye brick-and-mortar spaces



pegged to grow at 27% CAGR, offline at 16% between 2017 and 2021Nearly US $1.42 bn FDI infused in Indian market between April 2000 to June 2018Responding to burgeoning consumerism in India, mall developers are rapidly infusing new developments across the top 7 cities, with nearly 10 mn. sq. ft. new mall supply in 2019. Factoring in the rollover of some supply from 2018, there will be a three-fold jump in 2019 against the preceding year.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701435/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg )



These and other critical insights are outlined in the research report ' (CX) - The Epicentre of Retailing' by ANAROCK Property Consultants, released at the Leadership Summit (RLS) 2019 in today.

and built environment are completely metamorphosing the retail in the country, finds the report. These trends have already started influencing and impacting both the online and the segments.

Anuj Puri, - ANAROCK Property Consultants says, "With the new policy in effect from early this month, are re-aligning their strategies and focussing to expand their offline presence. Brick-and-mortar (offline) retailers who were earlier under threat from e-commerce can now look forward to a more level playing field and tap into the rapidly growing Indian consumer market with renewed confidence and prospects. The new will bring parity between the online and and address the concern of data colonization, as well. Even as may lose many of their competitive advantages - such as high price discounts on their private labels - brick-and-mortar stores will focus on offering superior to enhance customer loyalty."



"The new will cause to invest seriously in offline stores," says Puri. "They will consider tie-ups with or buy stakes in them. However, as competition stiffens, customer experience will be the key differentiator to the success and sustenance of any new "



Kumar Rajagopalan, - Retailers Association of (RAI) says, "A combination of essential and value-added services, along with sound strategy, is now the key to customer attraction and therefore successful mall performance. F&B and entertainment are critical ingredients for attracting footfalls into Simultaneously, style, variety, and overall quality of malls also play crucial roles in ensuring customer satisfaction."



Historically dominated by unorganized mom-and-pop stores, the Indian retail sector's dynamics are rapidly changing post liberalization and across the country. The rise in and active social media users, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have transformed the rural and urban consumer bases alike. This dynamic resulted in the increasing prominence of e-commerce across the country, leading to India's emergence as a key global

Nearly US $1.42 bn FDI has already been infused in the Indian markets between April 2000 to June 2018 - and global investments into Indian retail are all set to increase further, states the report. The Indian is expected to reach USD 1,750 bn by 2026 due to changing demographics and increasing consumer expenditure, which is expected to rise to USD 3,600 billion by 2020.

Other Report Highlights:



to become a catalyst for future-ready retail in Though the new may bring in level playing field between and brick-and-mortar stores, there may be an impact on foreign investments, logistics and warehousing development as well as new job creation. A reduction in foreign investments and profit cut for global marketplaces will hurt the Indian economy to some extent. Strong customer experience and high functionality of malls will reduce churn, increase footfalls and overall customer satisfaction. Click here to download the report 'Customer Experience (CX) - The Epicentre of Retailing'



About ANAROCK Property Consultants



ANAROCK is the leading in and is exclusively mandated on 99 residential projects across the country having successfully completed 300 exclusive mandates since June 2017. The firm has diversified interests across the and employs its proprietary platform to accelerate and sales. The chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most thought leader.

ANAROCK's services include and Technology, Retail, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Capital Markets, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and ANAROCK's team of over 1800 qualified and experienced operate across all major Indian markets, as well as the ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 fully-vetted channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our core assurance of consistent ethical dealings with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

Please visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)