New norms to make it easier for DNB doctors to get teaching jobs at medical colleges

The newly appointed board of governors of the Medical Council of has approved a proposal to relax norms for (Diplomate of National Board) degree holders wanting to teach in hospitals like PGI, AIIMS and other state medical colleges, Aayog member V K Paul said on Sunday.

doctors, who get their training at private hospitals which do not have medical colleges, obtain their post graduate qualifications from the of Examination (NBE).

A notification to give effect to the new norms will be issued shortly, Paul -- who is also of new board of governors of the Medical Council of (MCI) -- told

As per the proposal, degree holders working in over 100-bed broad specialties and super-specialties private hospitals will be eligible for faculty positions on completion of one additional year as senior residency at any MCI-recognised institution, he added.

Hence, they are not treated at par with doctors who obtain post graduate degrees of MD (Master of Medicine) and (Master of Surgery) from medical colleges who have advantage in teaching jobs having attended teaching institutions.

The stiff guidelines of the now dissolved had practically barred DNB doctors from getting faculty jobs in recognised medical colleges.

The government in September had superseded the Medical Council of and had appointed a board of governors to take over the council's power and functioning pending passage of the (NMC) that seeks to replace the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)