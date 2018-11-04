Naidu lays foundation stone of chancery in Zimbabwe

Vice M Venkaiah Sunday laid the foundation stone of the building of new here which will also have a

arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, and

" M Venkaiah laid the foundation stone of the new at the Ground Breaking Ceremony in The building of the new would bear architectural features such as Ashoka Chakra and a tranquil Yoga Centre," Ministry of tweeted.

"This facility will be an iconic structure in and help strengthening Indo- ties further," Naidu said as he laid the foundation stone in presence of India's to Zimbabwe R Masakui and staff of the in

The project, after completion, will house office and residences of the Indian and senior embassy officials.

Naidu sat through a presentation on what the chancery project, to be constructed on 17.8 acres, will look like after the completion.

He unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

and Zimbabwe on Saturday signed six signed agreements, including on mining, Information and communications technology, visa waiver and as Naidu met Zimbabwe and his deputy and held wide-ranging talks here.

Naidu is leaving for Sunday on the last leg of his three-nation visit.

He will leave for on Monday.

According to Indian Embassy in Harare, there are about 9,000 Zimbabweans of Indian-origin, who are predominantly from The expatriate Indian community in Zimbabwe is very small numbering around 500 members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)