Naidu lays foundation stone of chancery in Zimbabwe

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday laid the foundation stone of the building of new Indian Embassy here which will also have a Yoga centre.
Naidu arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
"VP M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone of the new Chancery Premises at the Ground Breaking Ceremony in Harare Zimbabwe. The building of the new Indian Embassy would bear architectural features such as Ashoka Chakra and a tranquil Yoga Centre," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.
"This facility will be an iconic structure in Harare and help strengthening Indo-Zimbabwe ties further," Naidu said as he laid the foundation stone in presence of India's ambassador to Zimbabwe R Masakui and staff of the Indian Embassy in Harare.
The project, after completion, will house office and residences of the Indian ambassador and senior embassy officials.
Naidu sat through a presentation on what the chancery project, to be constructed on 17.8 acres, will look like after the completion.
He unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.
India and Zimbabwe on Saturday signed six signed agreements, including on mining, Information and communications technology, visa waiver and traditional medicine as Naidu met Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Kembo Mohadi and held wide-ranging talks here.
Naidu is leaving for Malawi Sunday on the last leg of his three-nation Africa visit.
He will leave for New Delhi on Monday.
According to Indian Embassy in Harare, there are about 9,000 Zimbabweans of Indian-origin, who are predominantly from Gujarat. The expatriate Indian community in Zimbabwe is very small numbering around 500 members.
