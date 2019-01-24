New Oscar Wilde docu in the works with Stephen Fry, Freddie Fox

A new documentary on Wilde, which will narrate the iconic writer's life story and have a cast recreate excerpts from his greatest works, is in development at

Titled "The Importance of Being Oscar", the series will feature such as Freddie Fox, Claire Skinner, and

According to Variety, some of Wilde's works that will be enacted include "The Importance of Being Earnest" and "The Picture of Dorian Gray".

Stephen Fry, Wilde's grandson Merlin Holland, and his latest biographer, Matthew Sturgis, will also delve into the author's illustrious and scandalous career, and his social relevance today.

Viewers will join experts, enthusiasts and biographers as they dig deep into Wilde's life and career.

The 80-minute show will air on Two in the UK.

