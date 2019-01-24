Rebecca Ferguson secretly married partner Rory last month

Ferguson has revealed that she tied the knot with her boyfriend, in an intimate ceremony last month.

The "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" star and Rory, whose last name is unknown, have been relationship since 2016.

"I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love. It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage with friends and family and boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers..." she told Extra magazine.

The Swedish actor, however, claims married life is "nothing" different.

"I wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and use in for the summer!" she added.

Ferguson said that her six-month-old daughter slept through the ceremony, while the ring bearer was her 11-year-old son, Isaac, from her previous relationship with

"What's fun is we keep on saying, 'Hey hubby, hey wifey.' It's just fun," she added.

On the work front, Ferguson will next be seen in "Men in Black: International" and "Doctor Sleep".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)