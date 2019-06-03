'New smartphone app helps improve pain control after surgery'

Scientists have developed a app that can help improve control and reduce opiate use after

Patients who underwent and used the app called PainCoach at home after consistently reduced the use of opioids and lowered scores, researchers said.

The more the study participants used the app, the more likely they were to lower scores and decrease their use of opioids.

"These are important findings given the current demands on the and the growing misuse of prescription painkillers worldwide," said from in the

"Few clinically-tested mobile apps exist with clear measurable goals to guide patients in pain control and opiate use at home after surgery," Sheomber said.

The researchers randomly assigned 71 patients (aged 56-70 years) undergoing to the app and usual care (38 patients) or usual care alone (33) in the first two weeks at home after

The mobile app allows patients to input their pain level. Based on this information and the amount of days after surgery, the app offers advice on drug pain relief use and exercises or rest.

Questionnaires were used to establish opiate use (oxycodone) and pain levels at rest, during activity, and at night, as well as other pain drug use, experiences with exercises, pain acceptance, function, and quality of life.

Participants completed questionnaires preoperatively, daily during the first two weeks, and after one month.

Amount of app use was also recorded, with 'active use' defined as at least 12 uses of the app over two weeks.

During the study, average Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) pain score was 23 (the scale is 0 to 100 where 100 represents the highest pain) and average opiate use across the group was less than half (0.4) of one 5 milligrammes oxycodone tablet per day.

Compared to the control group, users of the PainCoach app used 23 per cent less and 15 per cent more paracetamol in the first two weeks following surgery, according to the research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Anaesthesiology in Vienna,

Regular (active) use of the app led to further reduction in opiate use and improved pain control during activity and at night.

Regular app users (19 patients) reported four times faster reduction in pain during activity, six times faster reduction in pain at night, and 44 per cent less opiate and 76 per cent less gabapentin use (taken to relieve nerve pain) compared to controls.

Opiate use was substituted by 21 per cent more paracetamol use in regular app users.

"Knowing that 80 per cent of interactive advice is remembered may explain why regular use of the PainCoach app contributes to lower pain scores and reduced opiate use," said Sheombar.

"Digital innovations like health-care apps must empower patients and deliver patient-centric care.

"Three-quarters of the study patients found our app valuable and wanted to use it for real-time feedback and support," he said.

