Two arrested for robbing a man of Rs 1.4 crore in outer Delhi

Two members of a gang were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 1.4 crore at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Babloo, a resident of Sultanpuri and his associate Vikas (39), a resident of Anand Parbat, they said. The duo had robbed the man in March.

According to the police, the accused were arrested near the Ashoka Metro on Sunday. Around Rs 5.50 lakh were recovered from them. Documents of property worth more than Rs 26 lakh bought from looted money has been recovered from them.

Two other members of their gang -- and Mustkeem were arrested in April by the Crime Branch which had also recovered around Rs 40.40 lakhs of the looted money from them, police said.

"The incident took place in March. In his complaint, the victim, a resident of Saraswati Vihar had said when he was returning with his father in his car from Naya Bazaar, four people on two motorcycles stopped their vehicle near Pitampura and robbed them of Rs 1.4 crores at gunpoint," Rajeev Ranjan, of Police (Crime) said.

Vikas and Babloo were also involved in another case of robbery in west Delhi's Moti Nagar where they along with their accomplices had looted a man of Rs 8 lakhs at gunpoint.

Vikas used to keep tabs about movement of cash in the Naya Bazaar area and when he got to know about such movements, he shared the information with Babloo. Then together the duo used to hatch a plan to rob the victims, a said.

The gang usually followed their targets on their scooters. On an opportune moment, they would intercept the victim's vehicle. One of the scooter would block the target while the other scooter would block the target vehicle sideways. They would then threaten the victims at gunpoint and rob them of their cash, the said.

Babloo had purchased a flat worth Rs 23 lakhs from the looted amount in Palam and had bought amenities worth Rs 3 lakhs to furnish his flat.

His associate Vikas has paid Rs 4 lakhs to a to get a new LGV (Light Goods Vehicle) from and Rs 1.5 lakhs to an company to clear his dues.

Babloo was also involved in 15 different cases including that of robbery, dacoity, snatching and other heinous crimes registered at various police stations, the said.

Investigation revealed that the fifth associate in the case, identified as Baba had more than 24 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations.

"Baba orchestrated his arrest in some other case under a false name so that the looted cash stayed intact and he did not have to return it," the added.

