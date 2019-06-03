Badshahpur drain's concretisation: NGT seeks impact report on groundwater recharge

The has sought a report from the Municipal Corporation, State Board and the Irrigation Department about the impact of concretisation of the nullah on recharge and natural flow of in the drain.

A bench headed by NGT Justice directed them to submit a report within a month.

"We consider it necessary to require a report to be furnished by the Municipal Corporation, State Board and the about the impact of concretisation and boxing on recharge, of in the drain and impact on urban sprawl on the recipient within one month by e-mail," the bench said.

The State Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by resident and others alleging illegal concretisation of the drain.

The plea said that concretisation was being carried out in violation of environmental norms affecting rain harvesting and obstructing the natural flow of water.

The petition has also referred to a article titled "Gurugram's acqua doom" published in Tribune.

"The nullah is Gurugram city's arterial storm water drain, which has been encroached upon in recent years due to urban sprawl, reducing its carrying capacity and compromising the ability of the city to absorb rainfall. Backflow from the drain has been identified as a major cause of water-logging during the monsoons," the article said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)