New UK centrist group aims to become a political party

AP  |  London 

A group of British lawmakers who quit the Conservative and Labour parties to form a centrist independent bloc in Parliament say they have begun the progress of forming a new political party.

Chuka Umunna says he and other members of the Independent Group are holding talks on Tuesday with elections regulator the Electoral Commission. He says "we aren't a political party but quite clearly there is an appetite for a new one, so we are here to discuss with them what that involves."

Eight lawmakers including Umunna quit the opposition Labour Party and three left the governing Conservatives last month, partly in opposition to the government's conduct of Britain's departure from the European Union.

The breakaway lawmakers hope to gain members from among disgruntled pro-Europeans in other parties.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 08:11 IST

