JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India, neglecting climate change
Business Standard

Over 80,000 people infected with COVID-19 globally; 850 cases in Japan

2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases reported in Mainland China

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

coronavirus
Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Bupyeong, South Korea | Photo: AP/PTI

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

  • Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths
  • Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths
  • Singapore: 89 cases
  • Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
  • United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.

    S.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU