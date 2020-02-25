Over 80,000 people infected with COVID-19 globally; 850 cases in Japan

-
ALSO READ
How scientists quantify pandemic potential of an outbreak like coronavirus?
Preparing for the next pandemic - and dealing with the current one
200 Chinese working at Pak atomic energy plant test positive for dengue
What is Coronavirus? How it spreads? China's new deadly virus explained
Repeat of 2003 SARS crisis? China virus outbreak rattles financial markets
-
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally.
The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:
- Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths
- Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths
- Singapore: 89 cases
- Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
- United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.
S.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU