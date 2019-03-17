JUST IN
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern got gunman's manifesto minutes before attack
Business Standard

New Zealand's gun laws will change, says PM Ardern in wake of mosque attack

Unlike the US, the right to own a firearm is not enshrined in New Zealand's constitution

AP | PTI  |  Christchurch 

New Zealand mosque attacks
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderm speaks to representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reiterated her promise that there will be changes to the country's gun laws in the wake of a terrorist attack on two mosques and said her Cabinet will discuss the policy details on Monday.

At a Sunday news conference, Arden used some of her strongest language yet about gun control, saying that laws need to change and "they will change." New Zealand has fewer restrictions on rifles or shotguns than many countries, while handguns are more tightly controlled.

Unlike the US, the right to own a firearm is not enshrined in New Zealand's constitution.

Ardern declined to discuss more details until she'd talked to her Cabinet, the group of top lawmakers that guides policies.

Friday's mass shootings in Christchurch killed 50 people.
First Published: Sun, March 17 2019. 10:10 IST

