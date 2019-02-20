Newborn "kidnapped" by neighbour in Telangana, rescued

A newborn male baby, who was allegedly kidnapped within hours after his birth at a primary health centre here has been rescued and two people, including a woman arrested in this connection, police said Wednesday.

The baby boy went missing on Tuesday while sleeping beside his mother at the government health centre in Narapally area, they said.

The family members lodged a complaint following which a case was registered.

The CCTV footage at the hospital showed the woman's neighbour taking the baby away, they added.

The baby was later traced to her house, police said.

