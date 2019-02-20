Goa govt gives nod to Sunburn festival

The Goa government has given its approval for holding the Sunburn Klassique electronic dance and music (EDM) festival in the state, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.
The festival, which is quite popular among tourists, will be held at Vagator beach in North Goa district on February 23 and 24, after a gap of three years.
"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has given the final approval for Sunburn Klassique festival. Earlier, the event had been given an in-principle nod," Ajgaonkar told reporters here.
The state-level committee of the tourism department has also given approval for the event in view of its popularity among tourists, he said.
The tourism department had last month given an "in principle" nod for hosting the EDM festival, saying that a final approval will be given only when its promoter fulfils the criteria laid down by the state government.
Sunburn, which celebrated its decade-long stint in the coastal state, was being held outside Goa for the last two years.
"Goans want the Sunburn festival to happen as it will attract tourists in the state. Besides our local music and culture, we want international music also as part of our tourism portfolio," Ajgaonkar said.
Sunburn's promoter Percept Live, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited, had earlier announced a collaboration with Goa-based nightlife and promotions giant Klassique to co-promote all Sunburn events in the state.
