Goa govt gives nod to Sunburn festival

The government has given its approval for holding the Sunburn electronic dance and music (EDM) festival in the state, Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.

The festival, which is quite popular among tourists, will be held at in North district on February 23 and 24, after a gap of three years.

" Parrikar has given the final approval for Sunburn festival. Earlier, the event had been given an in-principle nod," Ajgaonkar told reporters here.

The of the tourism department has also given approval for the event in view of its popularity among tourists, he said.

The tourism department had last month given an "in principle" nod for hosting the EDM festival, saying that a final approval will be given only when its promoter fulfils the criteria laid down by the

Sunburn, which celebrated its decade-long stint in the coastal state, was being held outside for the last two years.

"Goans want the to happen as it will attract tourists in the state. Besides our local music and culture, we want international music also as part of our tourism portfolio," Ajgaonkar said.

Sunburn's promoter Percept Live, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited, had earlier announced a collaboration with Goa-based nightlife and to co-promote all Sunburn events in the state.

