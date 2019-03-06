Skill India: NITTTR, SVSU ink pact to collaborate on academic activities

-
The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) signed an agreement Wednesday to collaborate towards purposeful engagement of faculty, experts and industry partners for various academic activities.
The memorandum of understanding will be in force for three years.
Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde, who was present on the occasion, said the endeavour being made by SVSU, Gurugram, and the NITTTR, Bhopal, is a step to strengthen the vision and mission of the government's Skill India programme.
He also said the two parties would focus on output-based quality-conscious road map to make skill training effective and aspirational for the youth.
The minister added that skill development and upgradation has to be a continuous effort. He said curriculum of training institutions must be updated regularly.
The collaboration between the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University seeks to support vision and mission of both institutions related to technical and vocational education, training and research.
The parties seek to do this through nurturing the initial implementations and supporting practices offering various capacity building services and resources. Both parties will work together with mutual consent and collaboration towards creating output of high standards thus building a joint reputation of quality and effectiveness in delivery.
