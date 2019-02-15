NGT directs 3-member committee to probe sand mining in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

The has directed a three-member committee to inspect and verify allegations of and stone crushing in district of

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked the panel comprising representatives from the Ministry of and Forests, Board and the state board to visit the site.

"The state board will act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Nominees of the said departments may be made at the earliest. Report received from the Deputy Commissioner, may be forwarded to the SPCB for further coordination and action.

"A copy of this order be sent by e-mail to MoEF, CPCB and SPCB. The applicant is at liberty to furnish a set of papers including the photographs to the SPCB. The report may be furnished by the committee within one month by e-mail," the bench said.

The NGT on August 31 last year had formed a committee of representatives of state pollution control board, Department, and to furnish a factual and action taken report.

Later, a report was submitted on February 11 by the Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, stating that such as stationary sprinklers etc. have been installed and the ambient air quality is being maintained.

However, the for the petitioner in the case produced photographs indicating that machines are being illegally operated for activities and the report does not depict correct picture of the ground situation.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Vinod Kumar Jangra seeking directions to check and stone crushing units which were causing air pollution and damaging the

