has banned the entry of visitors who don't have climbing permits into the core zone of the National Nature reserve in to better conserve the of the world's highest mountain.

But for travellers, who have a climbing permit, the mountaineering activities will not be affected, according to the reserve, which was set up in 1988.

Covering an area of around 33,800 square km, including a 10,312-square km core zone, the reserve is home to one of the world's most vulnerable ecosystems.

Recently, a report went claiming the Qomolangma base camp was "permanently closed due to heavy pollution."



But local authorities denied the claim.

In Tibet, the the 8,848-metre high is called as

The with the reserve's administration, Kelsang said ordinary tourists are banned from areas above Rongpo Monastery, around 5,000 metres above sea level.

A new tent camp will be set up nearly two-km away from the original one, the state-run agency reported on Friday.

Between April and October every year, villagers from usually set up black tents at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, providing tourists accommodation as a means of earning money.

Though ordinary visitors can't go beyond the monastery, it won't affect them from appreciating the mountain.

"The new tent camp for ordinary tourists can still allow them to clearly see the 8,800-metre-plus mountain," Kelsang said.

Travellers who have a climbing permit can go to the base camp at an altitude of 5,200 metres, Kelsang said, adding that the mountaineering activities have been approved by the

Decades after the epic climb to the world's peak, Tibetans at the foot of have conquered poverty by receiving professional and amateur mountaineers and tourists, who have also posed an environmental challenge to the mountain.

To conserve the surrounding Mount Qomolangma, carried out three major clean-ups at an altitude of 5,200 metres and above last spring, collecting more than eight tonnes of household waste, human feces and mountaineering trash.

This year, the clean-up will continue and the remains of mountaineering victims, who died climbing or coming down the summit above 8,000 metres will be dealt with for the first time.

Meanwhile, the number of people who stay at the base camp will be kept under 300.

Currently, there are 85 wildlife protectors in the reserve, and 1,000 herders have part-time jobs patrolling and cleaning up garbage.

"These measures aim to strike a balance between various demands such as environmental protection, local poverty relief, mountaineering and education," of Dingri was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)