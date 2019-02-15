Rahul recalled, Karthik dropped, Markande new face for Australia engagements

Batsman K L Rahul was Friday recalled for the ODI and T20 home series against but the selectors dropped while picking rookie leg-spinner as the new face.

will play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, starting February 24, in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup, which begins in England on May 30.

Rahul fought his way back after a couple of good innings for A against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests, which concluded hours before the met here.

Battling indifferent form in Australia, the opener was called back after the unsavoury comments on women in a TV talk show, following which he was asked to regain his form by concentrating on domestic

The 21-year-old Markande was rewarded soon after his five-wicket haul, which powered A to an innings and 68-run victory over England Lions in the second unofficial Test.

He has also been a part of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The omission of Karthik is an indicator as to who among Rishabh Pant and the will board the Heathrow-bound flight as a specialist-batsman-cum-second-wicketkeeper for

Pant has found a place in both the squads.

India's squad for T20I series against Australia: (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul,

India's squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: (Capt), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

India's squad for remaining three ODIs: (Capt), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)