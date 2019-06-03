NGT directs a panel to take groundwater samples, study recharge methodology

The has directed a committee to take samples and study the methodology of recharging it after a plea alleged that structures built by the municipal corporations and other civic bodies were contaminating

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked the committee comprising representatives from the Board (CPCB), Delhi Committee (DPCC) and the Central Ground Board (CGWB) to submit the report within a month.

The nodal agency will be the DPCC for coordination and compliance, the NGT said and directed the petitioner to furnish a complete set of papers to the CPCB, DPCC and the CGWB and file an affidavit of service within a week.

The tribunal was hearing the plea, filed by a city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena, alleging that recharge by Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, South Delhi Municipal Corporation through rain harvesting structures is not scientific and is resulting in pollution of

NGT had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on educational institutions in the national capital for failing to install systems.

It had directed schools and colleges to approach a committee constituted by it. The committee was to inspect the premises and grant permission to institutions for operating the system.

If it was not possible to install a system, the institution should approach the committee, it had said.

