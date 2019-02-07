NGT directs Bihar govt to submit no of hospitals generating biomedical waste

The Thursday directed the government to submit within two weeks the total number of hospitals and medical care centres which generate

A bench headed by Justice also directed the of to remain present before it on February 25.

The green panel passed the order after noting that despite its January 10 order to submit the total number of government and private hospitals, the only filed an incomplete affidavit which is "abstract" in nature.

"The order clearly speaks that the details which are being sought from State of Bihar, since the year 2017, should be complete and authentic in all respect to be submitted through an affidavit. But the needful has not been done as per the direction.

"Therefore, last opportunity is granted to (Health), State of to comply with the order dated January 10, 2019 in letter and spirit, within two weeks from today," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life seeking execution of October 24, 2017 order of the NGT which had directed the to prepare a complete inventory of the units generating biomedical waste, its collection and disposal in accordance with Rules, 2016.

"The Board shall ensure execution of this order. The State of and the Bihar Board shall file compliance report within three months," the NGT had said in its order.

The tribunal had earlier directed the to submit complete details about the units generating and share as to how does it plan to deal with the trash generated by the hospitals and nursing homes in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)