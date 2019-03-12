NIA arrests three in assault rifles loot from MLA residence in J-K

The on Tuesday arrested three persons in for alleged theft of seven AK series assault rifles of security personnel posted at the residence of former PDP MLA in last year, officials said.

Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar were arrested by Tuesday, said here.

"The case relates to theft of weapons from the room of official residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former MLA of Wachi, at Jawahar Nagar in SPO was attached with him at his official residence," he said.

Sheikh had fled with seven AK rifles issued to the security personnel attached with Mir and also a personal pistol of the MLA, he said.

"During investigation, it emerged that Sheikh and his associates namely Yawar (now active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen) and Rafique had taken away the above mentioned weapons as part of a conspiracy hatched by Kashmir-based top leadership of the proscribed terrorist organisation," he said.

The said had earlier arrested accused Rafique in the instant case, but accused Sheikh and Yawar are still absconding.

"During investigation, it has also emerged that Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar had provided logistical support to the above mentioned accused persons as a part of the conspiracy," he said.

