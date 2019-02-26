NIA carries out raids on separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in Kashmir

The NIA Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in the valley, including Umer Farooq, in a terror funding case, officials said.

The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches at nearly nine places across the valley, which included the house of Nayeem Geelani, son of pro- separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they said.

Besides these, the houses of Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, and were also raided.

The case relates to funds allegedly received by the separatist from through hawala channels, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)