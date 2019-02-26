PM Modi chairs CCS meet after IAF carries out air strike across LoC in PoK

The met on Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in in province, the sources said.