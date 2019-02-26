PM Modi chairs CCS meet after IAF carries out air strike across LoC in PoK

-
ALSO READ
IAF strike in PoK LIVE: Pak claims India crossed LoC; Modi chairs CCS meet
Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak
Strategies for Pulwama-like attacks trace back to ISI HQ: Christine Fair
Pulwama attack: Reason, not emotions must drive our response to Pakistan
Pulwama terror attack 'plotters', 5 soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
-
The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.
India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.
The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU