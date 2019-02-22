NIA files charge sheet in case of attempt to kill Shiv Sena leader in Punjab

The (NIA) Friday filed a charge sheet against eight people, allegedly owning allegiance to the proscribed (KLF) terror group, in a case related to the attempt to murder of Amit Arora, officials said here.

The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court in Mohali in The agency claimed that the attempt to murder Arora was part of a trans-national conspiracy hatched by the senior KLF leadership.

The charge sheet names alias Shera, Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, alias Guguni, Anil Kumar alias Kala, alias Jaggi, alias Happy (suspected to be in Pakistan), alias Shastri (suspected to be in Italy) and alias Pehalwan (suspected to be in UK).

They have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

The agency claimed eight incidents of targeted killings or attempts to kill were executed as part of this plan between January 2016 and October 2017 in and all the victims belonged to certain specific communities and organisations.

"The objective of the conspiracy was to destabilise the law and order situation in and to revive the fledgling terrorism in the state," the NIA said in a statement



Arora, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, was attacked on February 3, 2016 when he was sitting in his car parked at a locality in in Punjab.

The NIA claimed that during investigation it was found that the conspiracy had its footprints in several countries, including Pakistan, the UK, Australia, France, and the UAE.

As part of the conspiracy, substantial amounts of funds were supplied through Italy, and the UK to the perpetrators which included and Ramandeep Singh and these funds were used by them to purchase weapons for executing the killings and other logistics.

The conspiracy included recruitment and training of Hardeep and Ramandeep in Italy, and UAE.

The NIA said that Hardeep is a permanent resident of and Ramandeep Singh belongs to They were trained by Gursharanbir Singh, a UK national.

The NIA said another UK national, Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been arrested in the case, was involved in the funding of the conspiracy.

The said day-to-day coordination of the conspiracy was done by Pakistan-based

The charge sheet is based on the evidence collected from oral, documentary, material and electronic sources. Besides, further evidence is being collected from several other countries.

