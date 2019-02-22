Saudi crown prince meets Chinese president, bags oil deal

Saudi Crown met Friday with China's and bagged a USD 10 billion deal, pressing on with his diplomatic charm offensive in following a global outcry over the Khashoggi killing.

Mohammed arrived in on Thursday following visits to and India, showing the world that his country still has allies after the grisly murder of Saudi

He met with Chinese earlier on Friday.

"Is the crown prince's tour symbolic of Saudi Arabia's pivot to the East? Yes," Najah al-Otaibi, a at the think-tank Arabia Foundation, told AFP.

" wants to strengthen alliances in -- especially now with the continuing fallout with the over Khashoggi's murder and other issues and attempts by the EU to put on a black list over money laundering allegations," she said.

Khashoggi, a of the prince, was killed at the in October, a murder that tarnished the image of the kingdom and of the crown in particular.

initially denied the murder, then gave several conflicting accounts of Khashoggi's death, and now claims he was killed in an unauthorised operation that did not involve Mohammed.

The murder sparked global indignation, with US lawmakers pushing for the to distance itself from the crown prince, but the has maintained close relations with Riyadh, a major ally.

Separately, the wants to add to a money-laundering blacklist of governments that do too little to thwart the financing of terrorism and organised crime.

But is looking to strengthen its economic ties with the kingdom, as pursues its ambitious Belt and Road trade infrastructure initiative, while Riyadh rolls out "Saudi Vision 2030" -- the crown prince's major programme to diversify the national economy away from

During their meeting, Han suggested that the two countries deepen partnerships in energy, infrastructure construction, finance, and high-tech.

Riyadh's national giant said it had signed an agreement to form a Saudi-Chinese joint venture -- worth more than USD 10 billion -- to develop a refining and petrochemical complex in northeastern province.

The also announced the signing of 35 non-binding memorandums of understanding, including deals related to energy, mining, and

is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner.

"As the kingdom diversifies its non-oil economy, it needs a variety of other investors with technical expertise, including the Chinese," Otaibi said.

National security is also a potential area of cooperation between the Gulf state and

The two countries should boost partnerships in counterterrorism and law enforcement, and exchange experience on combating extremism, Han said in his meeting with Mohammed, according to Xinhua's report.

The Saudis said it "firmly supported" Beijing's efforts to keep the country secure, and opposed "interference by external forces in China's internal affairs", said Xinhua, paraphrasing remarks from the crown

Mohammed's remarks came as Riyadh has remained silent over China's treatment of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the far-west region of Xinjiang.

Up to one million Uighurs and other minorities are being held in internment camps in Xinjiang as part of a draconian anti-terror and anti-separatist campaign, according to estimates cited by a UN panel.

