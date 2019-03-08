NIA team reaches Bihar to probe arms recovery case

A three-member team of the (NIA) arrived here Friday to probe into the recovery of huge cache of arms last month from Purnea, police said.

of Police said that the team, headed by of Police Sudhanshu Kumar, is probing into the recovery of cartridges, one AK-47 rifle and two UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) from the district.

On February 7, police had seized 1,800 cartridges, unassembled parts of rifles including that of an AK-47 and UBGL near Dalkola checkpost under station during a routine vehicle check.

The police had also arrested six arms smugglers so far in this connection.

Around 20 people belonging to the international gang of arms smugglers are still absconding, the SP said adding that police had conducted raids at several places during which it arrested the mastermind Mukesh Singh from Latehar district of last month.

The team visited station and Dalkola checkpost, the SP said.

The is expected to take Mukesh Singh on remand for interrogation after going through the FIR, Sharma said.

