Nickel futures fall 0.11% on muted spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices were down by 0.11 per cent to Rs 855.80 per kg in futures trade Thursday on sluggish demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined by 90 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 855.80 per kg, in a business turnover of 10,289 lots.

Market analysts said, the fall in nickel prices was mostly due to muted demand from alloy-makers in the domestic spot market.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:56 IST

