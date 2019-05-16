Man beaten to death by wife and in-laws in Shamli

A 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and in-laws over a family dispute in neighbouring district and his body was dumped in a drain, police said.

was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under station area in the district, (SHO) said.

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife along with a relative was arrested, the SHO said.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, had gone to his in-laws house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

The accused later dumped his body in a nala (drain), it said



The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother and a relative as the four accused in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)