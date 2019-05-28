JUST IN
Girls outshine boys in Maharashtra HSC exams with 90% pass percentage

The total pass percentage stood at 85.88% this year, announced board chairperson Shakuntala Kale

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 examination in Maharashtra, results for which were announced Tuesday.

Girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent against 82.40 per cent of boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2019.

The total pass percentage stood at 85.88% this year, announced board chairperson Shakuntala Kale.

A total of 1423503 students had registered for the exam of which 1421936 students appeared, and 1221159 of them passed.

Among the divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent followed by Pune (87.88%), Amaravati (87.55%), Aurangabad (87.29%), Kolhapur (87.12%), Latur (86.08%), Nashik (84.77%), Mumbai (83.85%) and Nagpur 82.51%.

While the pass percentage for the science stream stood at 92.60%, the same for arts, commerce and vocational streams was 76.45 %, 88.28 % and 78.93%, respectively.
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:55 IST

