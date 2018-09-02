JUST IN
Nigerian national detained at Chennai airport over visa

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A Nigerian national was detained at the international airport here Sunday, as his visa was valid only till today.

Upon his arrival from Frankfurt, Germany around 2 AM, the immigration authorities found that his visa was valid only till September 2.

"We found that his visa was not valid beyond today. So we are deporting him back tonight," an immigration official said.

The Nigerian tried to escape from the airport, but was caught by security personnel, the official said.

"Four CISF jawans have been deployed to restrict his movement," the official added.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 21:10 IST

