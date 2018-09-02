Nigerian national detained at Chennai airport over visa

A Nigerian national was detained at the international airport here Sunday, as his visa was valid only till today.

Upon his arrival from Frankfurt, around 2 AM, the immigration authorities found that his visa was valid only till September 2.

"We found that his visa was not valid beyond today. So we are deporting him back tonight," an said.

The Nigerian tried to escape from the airport, but was caught by security personnel, the said.

"Four CISF jawans have been deployed to restrict his movement," the added.

