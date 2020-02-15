NIIT Technologies' shareholders approve Rs 337.4 cr buyback programme

on Saturday said shareholders have approved its over Rs 337.4 crore buyback plan "by requisite majority".

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board at a meeting on December 23, 2019 approved the proposal of buyback of up to 19,56,290 fully paid equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at a price of up to Rs 1,725 per share.

The buyback proposal through the tender offer route, aggregated up to Rs 337.46 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the shareholders of the company have approved the special resolution for the...matter by requisite majority on Feb 13, 2020 through e-voting and postal ballots process...," it said.