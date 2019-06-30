JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ashish Vidyarthi to address youths as part of a "skills

Assault case: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail
Business Standard

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams to reunite for last GoT Comic-Con

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Game of Thrones" stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen will be coming together to represent the hit HBO series one last time at this year's Comic-Con.

According to Medium, the San Diego Comic-Con International will see actors like John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel and Conleth Hill in attendance.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss will also take a seat on the panel, along with "The Long Night" episode director Miguel Sapochnik.

The Comic-Con will be held on July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU