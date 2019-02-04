Nilambar Acharya appointed Nepal's envoy to India

Nilambar Acharya, Nepal's former law minister, has been appointed as the country's to

The position of the Nepalese to was vacant for more than a year after resigned to join

on Sunday administered oath of office to at Rastrapati Bhawan at Sheetal Niwas.

Bhandari congratulated for being an to a very close neighbour of

is the first Nepalese ambassador to take oath of office and secrecy from the under a new provision. Earlier, were administered oath of office by

A graduate, Acharya was initially left-leaning but later joined the

He was for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Social Welfare in the interim government of 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)