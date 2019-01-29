Jharkhand: 2 PLFI ultras awarded life term

A local court Tuesday sentenced two (PLFI) ultras to life imprisonment in connection with a seven-year-old case in district.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).

awarded the punishment to and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of them.

Khadia and Lugun were residents of and West Singhbhum districts respectively.

In an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2012, at Odga, three ultras were killed and two others were injured.

The two injured ultras, Khadia and Lugun, were arrested later.

