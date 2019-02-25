Nine detained for creating chaos in J-K's Rajouri

Nine youths were taken into custody on Monday for resorting to sloganeering and creating chaos in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

A group of nine youths, including some college students, appeared at Gujjar in the city and resorted to sloganeering and creating chaos thereby spreading panic among the people, they said.

They had not taken any permission from the authorities concerned for holding any protest. The sudden sloganeering spread chaos and panic among the people, the officials said.

Acting swiftly, a team of police headed by SHO rushed to the spot took all the nine youths into preventive custody, they said.

