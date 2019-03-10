Nine police killed in attack in Myanmar's Rakhine: police

Nine policemen have been killed in a militant attack in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, police said on Sunday, as tensions up in a state riven by ethnic and religious conflict.

The attack late Saturday took place in Yoetayoke village, just an hour north of Rakhine state's capital Sittwe.

"Nine police were killed, one was injured and another one is missing," a told AFP, not wanting to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)