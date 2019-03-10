JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Shiva, Hussamuddin among six to enter finals of Finland boxing tourney
Business Standard

Nine police killed in attack in Myanmar's Rakhine: police

AFP  |  Yangon 

Nine policemen have been killed in a militant attack in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, police said on Sunday, as tensions ratchet up in a state riven by ethnic and religious conflict.

The attack late Saturday took place in Yoetayoke village, just an hour north of Rakhine state's capital Sittwe.

"Nine police were killed, one was injured and another one is missing," a senior police officer told AFP, not wanting to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements