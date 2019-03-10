Nine police killed in attack in Myanmar's Rakhine: police

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar officer's wife killed by pipe bomb in latest Rakhine violence
Myanmar policeman found killed in northern Rakhine state
Myanmar forces conduct 'clearance operations' after two killed in Rakhine state
Assam Police hand over 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar
93 Rohingya fleeing by boat sent back to Myanmar camps: Police
-
Nine policemen have been killed in a militant attack in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, police said on Sunday, as tensions ratchet up in a state riven by ethnic and religious conflict.
The attack late Saturday took place in Yoetayoke village, just an hour north of Rakhine state's capital Sittwe.
"Nine police were killed, one was injured and another one is missing," a senior police officer told AFP, not wanting to be named.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU