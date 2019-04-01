JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 biz headlines: Direct tax mop-up, Jet Airways crisis, and more
Business Standard

Andaman and Nicobar Islands hit by 9 earthquakes in a span of 2 hours

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.

The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 AM with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU