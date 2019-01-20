Nine TN fishing boats brought back from Sri Lanka

As many as nine out of 45 boats belonging to fishermen that were under the custody of the for the past few years, were brought here Sunday.

"... 9 boats released in the first batch have reached Rameswaram.. they were towed by 9 boats..," Benitto, one of the boat owners said.

The nine boats were part of 45 vessels that were identified by a nine-member team comprising officials and fishermen from the state, which had gone to the island nation for repatriating the boats.

The had ordered the release of the boats recently.

The team led by Director, is camping in Jaffna.

A said, "several vital parts in the boats were removed.. it would cost Rs 5 to 6 lakh for restoration."



He urged the central and the state governments to offer financial assistance to the fishermen.

