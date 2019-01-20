Oppn alliance leaders are 'dealers' facing graft cases: BJP

The BJP Sunday alleged the leaders who attended the mega opposition rally in Kolkata were "dealers" facing corruption cases and all of them aspired to become the

In a scathing attack on the proposed grand alliance, described it as a brigade promoting corruption, dynasty, appeasement and casteism.

It is not about 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) and they have made a mockery of the Prime Minister's as they all want to sit on it, the (BJP) said.

Referring to Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's rally on Saturday, Patra said the battle for the 2019 elections had begun.

The irony is, the battle is between confusion and clarity. The BJP has both leadership as well as achievements to showcase while the so called opposition alliance has nothing but a dais of confusion from the rooftop of which they are shouting, he said.

The opposition did not have any or any policy, he said, adding already the 'Mahagatbandhan' has failed in Telangana, where the and the came together for the December 7, 2018 assembly polls and lost.

He claimed that the people will not accept the 'Mahagatbandhan'.

On the other hand, was working for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, women, youth and Dalits as part of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mission, he said.

"The 2019 polls is between 'The vs The Dealers'. Modi is the leader of the country who wants to take the country forward... we have the leader at one end we have the dealers at the other end," he said.

"The dealers have been dealing with various corruption cases. We saw assembly of corrupt of the country yesterday," Patra added.

The further said the speed and the scale of development work under Modi was "phenomenal" and the country was marching ahead in terms of economic prosperity.

Be it Akhilesh Yadav, (BSP) or the leaders, they all were facing different corruption cases and were trying to save themselves through the alliance, Patra said.

The claimed that corruption had reached its expiry date under the and therefore, the opposition leaders were crying foul.

He also attacked Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying five years ago he used to call Congress, SP, BSP and RJD leaders thieves but had now joined them.

Targeting Banerjee, Patra alleged political murders were taking place under the TMC rule in and the opposition led by Banerjee was talking about saving democracy at the rally.

He claimed that since the Congress had come to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders were being murdered.

Patra also targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and for allegedly "dividing the country" and indulging in " of religion".

Owaisi has to stop dividing the country in the name of religion. His party, despite having a single MP, claims that the voice of democracy is being muzzled but he keeps on using foul language against the PM and the BJP, Patra said.

On the quota for economically backward classes, he said that like and Uttar Pradesh, all states should implement the 10 per cent reservation in state government jobs and education for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

